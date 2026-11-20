Final Score Friday is Central Virginia's longest-running high school football show. Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson have scores and highlights from games on Fridays at 11:15 p.m. on CBS 6.

WTVR Week 13 Scoreboard





Final Score Friday This Week's High School Football Scoreboard

Scores will be updated as final results are confirmed.

Friday Games (5) Huguenot (1) Varina L.C. Bird (2) Thomas Dale (9) Hermitage (3) Highland Springs Patrick Henry-Roanoke (4) Midlothian (8) Manchester Oscar Smith New Kent (6) Petersburg B.T. Washington Hopewell Middlesex Essex Northumberland Rappahannock Armstrong Central-Lunenburg Courtland Louisa Saturday Games

1 p.m. (10) Benedictine (7) Trinity Episcopal