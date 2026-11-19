RICHMOND, Va. — A controversial document containing allegations of political misconduct will officially become part of the evidence Virginia regulators can consider as they decide whether to approve the proposed $67 billion merger between Dominion Energy and NextEra Energy.

Thursday, on day three of the evidentiary hearings, State Corporation Commission Chair Kelsey Bagot ruled that the first 32 pages of the so-called “Robo Memorandum” will be entered into evidence.

The document, addressed to NextEra’s then-chairman and CEO James Robo, outlines findings from an investigation by consulting firm Matrix LLC. It details allegations of election interference, bribery and political influence in Florida.

The document alleges Florida Power & Light used company resources to fund political activity through outside organizations.

Watch: Gov. Spanberger calls for public release of confidential 'Robo Memo' in Dominion-NextEra merger

Gov. Spanberger calls for public release of confidential 'Robo Memo' in Dominion-NextEra merger

Among the allegations, consultants wanted to offer a Jacksonville City Council member a six-figure job if he agreed to leave his elected position.

That council member was one of the most vocal opponents of Florida Power & Light’s efforts to acquire Jacksonville’s municipally owned utility, JEA.

The memo cites emails, text messages, bank statements, checks and other financial records while naming senior executives and outside consultants in its account of the alleged activity.

The allegations outlined in the investigative document are not findings of wrongdoing by a court. NextEra has repeatedly maintained that an independent investigation found no wrongdoing.

With Bagot’s ruling, the three SCC commissioners can now consider information contained in the document when deciding whether to approve or deny the proposed merger.

But one major question remains: Will the public get to see it?

For now, the memorandum remains confidential. Another ruling is expected by the end of the hearing on whether the document will be made public.

While regulators can now consider what is inside the document, Virginians are still waiting to find out whether they will be able to read it themselves.



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