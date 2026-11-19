RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia's Senate Republicans are calling on their Democratic counterparts to adopt rules that would require Sen. Louise Lucas (D-Portsmouth) to step down from her position as the chair of the Senate Finance Committee while she faces federal charges.

In a press release, the Senate Republicans said they will adopt caucus rules requiring committee leaders charged with a felony to step aside until the case is resolved. They called on the Democratic caucus to do the same when the Senate Finance Committee meets for a retreat in Charlottesville Thursday.

Republicans pointed to a bill passed by the Democratic-controlled General Assembly this year that required a town councilmember in Northern Virginia be suspended while he faces felony charges.

The Caucus said Lucas "still chairs the committee that directs billions of taxpayer dollars. The decision rests with the Senate Democratic Caucus, and it is time for them to exercise their responsibility and act."

Republican State Senator Glen Sturtevant (R-Chesterfield) says Lucas is innocent until proven guilty but added they are serious charges.

"It is the least that the Democratic caucus needs to do is to ask her or require her to step aside from that chairmanship while this case is pending," he said. "The Senate has a responsibility to protect the public's confidence in the institution and allowing her to remain in that chairmanship while these very serious allegations are pending is not supporting that."

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But Senate Democratic leadership are rejecting the idea.

"Senator Lucas has been charged with some very serious offenses. Congress has seen many more members indicted which is fortunately not the case for the General Assembly which is why we don't have a rule and have never needed one. I wish they had found Jesus before their party's leader was actually convicted of 34 felonies," said Senate Majority Leader Scott Surovell (D-Fairfax), referring to Republican President Donald Trump's 34 convictions for falsification of business records in New York in 2024.

"The Virginia Senate Democratic Caucus respects the legal process and the constitutional principle of the presumption of innocence. We will not engage in political pressure tactics or prejudge the outcome of an ongoing legal matter. Our focus remains on serving the people of Virginia and delivering results for them," added State Sen. Mamie Locke (D-Hampton).

CBS 6 political analyst Dr. Bob Holsworth said the move by Republicans is "pure politics".

"But, I think the Republicans think they're probably on the right side of this one," said Holsworth.

Holsworth said what Republicans are trying to do is lay the groundwork for messaging ahead of the 2027 elections when all 140 seats in the House of Delegates and Senate of Virginia will be up for grabs.

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Holsworth said concerns about corruption are partly what led to big Republican losses in this year's midterms.

"What the Republicans are doing here is they're saying it's the Democrats that are the party of corruption reversing what we've seen in the national elections just this last November here," said Holsworth. "And the Republicans are trying to set up an argument for the 2027 elections because they've been on the back foot. The Democrats have been taking the charge to them and the Republicans think they have an opportunity here."

CBS 6 has reached out to a spokesperson for Lucas for a response but have not heard back.

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