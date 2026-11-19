ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. — Albemarle County Public Schools are closing early for Thanksgiving break after finding that more than 500 employees hired over the past three years were never screened against the state's child protective services registry.

The division says the employees passed criminal background checks, but the required child abuse and neglect screenings were never completed as required by law. The division is now working with the state to complete those checks, prioritizing staff working directly with students.

Acting Superintendent Chandra Hayes said the division checked whether anyone currently under investigation or facing charges related to abuse, neglect, or failure to report was among the employees not submitted.

"We also checked whether anyone currently under investigation or facing charges related to abuse, neglect, or failure to report was among the employees not submitted. I can confirm that none of them were," Hayes said.

Gov. Abigail Spanberger criticized the division's prior leadership in a statement and said her administration is assisting with corrective action.

"Albemarle County Public Schools' prior leadership failed the children and families they serve. They failed to follow the law by not conducting legally-required background checks, and they failed to uphold the trust our Commonwealth placed in them," Spanberger said. "Virginia Secretary of Education Jeffery Smith and Superintendent of Public Instruction Jenna Conway are assisting Albemarle County Public Schools' interim leadership in taking swift corrective action, to include hiring an outside investigator. My administration is committed to the education and safety of every child in Virginia, and we will use every available tool to rectify this failure and ensure accountability."

The schools are expected to reopen Monday, Nov. 30, with a decision on the reopening date confirmed by Friday, Nov. 27.

View the full release from the school district here.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.