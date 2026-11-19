HANOVER COUNTY, Va— After seven months of detours and delays, the Mount Hermon Road bridge in Hanover County reopened to traffic Wednesday, bringing relief to residents who had spent months navigating longer commutes.

Some neighbors marked the occasion with balloons and streamers near the bridge as drivers were once again able to cross.

“I’m happy again,” Hanover resident Harold Manahan said.

Manahan previously spoke with CBS 6 about how the bridge closure disrupted his daily routine and added time to his commute.

“Up until today, we’ve been getting home late,” he said Wednesday.

VDOT said the project was necessary to replace the roughly 55-year-old bridge because of its deteriorating condition. However, the project took longer than initially anticipated.

According to VDOT bridge engineer Craig Ponte, two major issues contributed to the delays a concrete shortage and difficulty obtaining specialized equipment needed to construct the bridge’s foundation.

When asked whether those delays could have been prevented, Ponte described the issues as unforeseen.

“We didn't expect to have a concrete shortage towards the end of the project,” Ponte said.

VDOT thanked residents for their patience throughout the construction process, but some neighbors said they were frustrated by what they viewed as a lack of communication as the project timeline changed.

David Berry, a Hanover resident and general contractor, said he is relieved the bridge is open but questioned how VDOT communicated the delays.

“There was no communication whatsoever,” Berry said. “The sign went up saying [it was] to be done at the end of August. End of August came, signs are still up. I did some research. They said fall, and then I think they switched it to late fall after that.”

VDOT acknowledged the project ultimately took longer than planned and said the agency is taking lessons learned from the experience into future bridge projects.

“We have some lessons learned on this project, and maybe not be so reliant on concrete being available,” Ponte said.

Despite the frustrations, Manahan said he is glad the project is finally reaching the finish line.

“It's been a hassle, but I'm sure it's done right and it'll last a long time,” he said.

Although the bridge is now open to traffic, Ponte said the project is not completely finished. Crews still need to complete some guardrail work, which could lead to brief traffic restrictions while that work is underway.

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