BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. — As the holidays approach, fresh produce from a small Virginia farm is making appearances on tables across the country.

In Brunswick County, near where Routes 775 and 631 meet, you'll find a Virginia Century Farm known as Browntown Farms. It started back in 1908, and 118 years later, the Brown family farm is still going strong.

"My dad would be tickled to death," said Herbert Brown Sr.

Every day at Browntown Farms is a busy day, but with several big holidays coming up, everyone here is moving in high gear. Right now, the phone calls don't stop.

"He said he wanted 100 bundles of collard greens," Brown said after hanging up the phone.

When the tobacco crops went away, changes on the family farm had to be made. Fresh produce became the key.

"This is Red Russian Kale. Something new, everybody tried it and really liked it," Brown said in the chiller.

"This is my chiller. This is where I bring everything to keep it cool and fresh until it's delivered," Brown said. "It's all but it's been doing the job for many years."

As trends and eating habits changed, Brown says people want a connection to where their food comes from.

"Food has a farmer. Do you know yours? People don't. Like my son says, everybody has their barber, their beautician, their doctor but they really don't know their farmer," Brown said.

"If you know your farmer, you're going to know your food, you know where it comes from," Brown said.

Brown became aware of what people were expecting from local produce.

"They want to know where their food comes from," Brown said.

He says people expect safe foods so they can stay healthy and fight disease.

"Eating healthy and eating fresh food will help fight that problem versus buying something you don't know what's been sprayed on it," Brown said.

Herman Yancey, a Browntown Farms supporter, agrees.

"It's good food, it's good produce," Yancey said.

On this day, Yancey is buying produce to deliver to former co-workers.

"Kale, Smooth, Russian and Curly. And I'm picking up collard greens. I'm picking up sweet potatoes. I'm picking up turnips," Yancey said.

But the produce grown at Browntown Farms in recent years doesn't all stay local.

"At 4 o'clock, we have to get 90 boxes together for UPS to pick up," Brown said.

The Thanksgiving harvest boxes are being packed to ship to Texas, Maryland, New Jersey, Delaware and Ohio.

"I had some people from New Orleans order mustard greens and then they sent me a dish back and it was delicious. It was. Little hot but it was delicious," Brown said.

Every box gets greens, sweet potatoes and a piece of side meat. Yancey says he understands why people pay to have Browntown Farms ship a box to them.

"If I was born and raised in Brunswick and moved to LA or New York, I would want to order from here. Absolutely from here," Yancey said.

Every box also gets a jar of jam, made using Brown's recipe.

"I got regular strawberry. I got strawberry peach and strawberry habanero," Brown said.

Now 70 years old, Brown says the work keeps him grounded.

"It's healthy for me to put my hands in the dirt. It's just a blessing," Brown said.

Brown is proud that Browntown Farms will soon be expanding to a new building, which will allow other area farmers to sell their produce there as well.

As the Century Farm continues to thrive, Brown reflects on the legacy his family built.

"It's a blessing. God has truly blessed me to be here, to be 70 years old. I guess I'm living my daddy's dream," Brown said.

This holiday season, when you sit down at the table and see the fresh produce, be sure to thank a local farmer.