RICHMOND, Va. — State Sen. Louise Lucas was back in federal court in Newport News Monday, entering a "not guilty" plea against federal charges including racketeering, money laundering and illegally selling marijuana.

Lucas did not address media outside the courthouse before or after the hearing, but her attorney provided brief remarks.

"The rules of the local criminal court and federal court here in the Eastern District of Virginia are very strict, so I'm not able to comment on the merits of case in any way and we look forward to litigating this case in the future," Lucas' attorney Anthony Capozzolo said.

Among the charges Lucas is facing is allegedly illegally selling marijuana out of her Hampton Roads cannabis shops and of using her position as a lawmaker to attempt to influence legislation to benefit herself and six co-conspirators.

Portsmouth Sen. Louise Lucas pleads not guilty at Monday arraignment

It came on the same day the commission tasked with transitioning Virginia to a retail recreational marijuana marketplace — set to start next July — approved potential legislation that could change how that market operates.

Among the proposed legislation: language to ban current members of the General Assembly from having direct or indirect ownership interest in the marijuana industry in Virginia. The staff presentation also indicated a potential ban once lawmakers leave office, but for how long was not specified.

Del. Cia Price (D-Newport News) said it has nothing to do with Lucas' situation and was proposed by a Republican state senator back in 2023.

"I know that the timing will be salacious, but honestly, this is something that Senator Norment brought up in 2023 and it was an oversight on our part last year that we realized it had not been added for marijuana specifically, even though it is in other parts of businesses," said Price. "And so, we're just making it just like every other part of a new venture."

Among the allegations against Lucas is that she spoke with other lawmakers about who should or should not get a retail license. Price said that Lucas deserves her day in court to clear her name, but the allegations against her should not raise concerns about the fairness of the upcoming marketplace.

"Upon no part of the work of this joint commission has there been anything related to any of the charges in the indictment and I stand firmly behind the equity that we've worked to bake into this," said Price. "The opportunity we've baked into this and for us to be able to help early childhood education, public health, DBHDS, and the reinvestment fund. And I think it will be seen in how this marketplace is implemented. That this is a great work."

Among the other potential legislation discussed are closing loopholes to prevent localities from enacting ordinances that would effectively ban marijuana stores in their borders, and not allowing minors to be charged for both public consumption of marijuana and consumption on school grounds.

The fine for consumption is also set to increase from $25 to $250 next year, and while a final amount wasn't agreed upon, there was talk of potentially lowering that.

"No police officer is going to enter into an interaction for a $25 fee and if we don't want the law enforced, then why are we putting the law down on the books? So, I can get behind it not needing to be $250. There's some number somewhere," Del. Katrina Callsen (D-Albemarle) said.

Lawmakers also voted to support a trio of proposals around substance use support in schools.

"Supporting the evidence-based programs that are happening in our public schools to make sure that we are preventing premature usage or youth usage while we're also legalizing and establishing the marketplace," Price said.

Up next for the commission, they plan to meet again in May after next year's session, but before the marketplace is set to begin.

Up next for Lucas, she is set to stand trial with her co-defendants, and the date for that has been set for September 13 of next year and is scheduled to last four weeks.

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