CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield County police are urging drivers to keep their cool behind the wheel following two separate deadly road rage incidents.

Police say 56-year-old Adam Gray was shot and killed Saturday morning.

Chesterfield police say officers responded to Old Hundred Road and Brandermill Parkway just before 10 a.m.

Gray, a Midlothian resident, was taken to the hospital, where he died. According to Radiology Associates of Richmond, he was one of their doctors.

Police say a witness helped them track down the suspect accused of killing Gray — 43-year-old Haron Spencer.

Spencer was arrested about three miles away. He's charged with second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He's being held without bond.

The first deadly incident happened on Springline Drive Friday evening.

Police say it stemmed from a traffic encounter on Chippenham Parkway, and both drivers ended up at a construction site at the end of Springline Drive. Officers found 35-year-old North Chesterfield resident Brekken Rose dead inside his vehicle.

Police later identified 36-year-old Rashad Clayton as the suspect and arrested him that night. Clayton has been charged with second-degree murder.

Police have not confirmed whether those involved in both incidents knew each other before the confrontations.

Katelyn Radford says she's familiar with the intersection where police say Gray was shot and killed.

"That's scary and then my next reaction was like what was it about like did these people know each other? Did they not know each other?" Radford said. "It's not worth getting in an argument or stopping and having an altercation."

Chesterfield police Capt. Kylene Paranto encouraged drivers to stay calm.

"Please be patient as you're driving. Leave a little bit earlier; that might help with some tension or aggression on the roadway," Paranto said.

Driving school instructor Anthony Smith, at Blessed Driving School, LLC, says restraint is important.

"We got to show more love out on the road instead of all this hate," Smith said.

Smith says to avoid making eye contact with an aggressive driver and don't do anything to provoke them. He also adds to never get out of your car if someone approaches you.

Smith says there are steps to take if someone is following or threatening you.

"Call the police. Go to police station. Go to a public service area, a fire station," Smith said.

Driving experts and police say it's important to get a vehicle description and license plate number if you can do so safely.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.