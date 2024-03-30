Her father was killed in a Richmond neighborhood. She's still seeking justice 20 years later

RICHMOND, Va. – Twenty years after a father was killed in a Richmond neighborhood, his family hopes a new reward will prompt leads that could crack the cold case murder.

Brad Taylor was shot while sitting in his car in Creighton Court in the city’s East End in the early morning hours of March 29, 2004.

Provided to WTVR The location where Brad Taylor was murdered in Creighton Court on March 29, 2004.

"We don't even understand why he was in Richmond that day, but he's definitely missed a lot,” Cathy Loomis, Taylor's sister, said. “My mom died one year later and they're both buried in the same spot."

"Almost directly in front of the management office is where Brad was found parked and he was deceased inside," Capt. Jason Hudson, the commander of Richmond Police Department's Major Crimes unit.

WTVR Laurie Davis and Cathy Loomis

Twenty years later, while technology is now visible and installed on a pole in that same spot in the neighborhood, the 38-year-old’s murder remains a mystery.

"Brad had a car that had a pretty distinct color vehicle, which is one thing I hope triggers some memories," Hudson said. "It was a blue-green, four-door Chrysler."

Provided to WTVR Brad Taylor

Hudson said that with the passage of so many years, he hopes someone who may have been hesitant in 2004, can now come forward.

"We are hoping that due to the time difference of the incident and now," Hudson said. "That hearts have changed as well and they want to reach out and provide information that's beneficial."

An investigation, while two decades old, remains fresh in the minds of his immediate family.

"Everything that he should be here for, but has missed out on. We are a super close family and we do everything together, Christmas, Easter,” Laurie Davis, Taylor's sister said. “We go on vacation together..we are together at least six times a year and he's not at any of those things… My kids laugh about him snoring and you know everything about him."

Provided to WTVR Linnea Taylor

Linnea Taylor was just 11 years old when her father was killed.

"I would feel better knowing that whoever it was is not out there doing it again," Linnea Taylor said. "And then just having people that do something like that to know they're not going to get away with it."

The family has come up with $5,000 to add to the $1,000 reward from Crime Stoppers. As a result, anyone who gives information that leads to an arrest and prosecution could receive up to $6,000.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at https://rvacrimestoppers.org. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.