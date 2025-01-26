Water main break knocks out water for some in Richmond's Museum District

RICHMOND, Va. — A water main break knocked out water for some in Richmond's Museum District Sunday morning.

Richmond City Council member Andrew Breton, who represents the 1st District, said a "water main burst at Nansemond and Hanover."

Breton said in a post around 8:35 a.m. that crews, which have been working since 4 a.m., had fixed the break.

"Now working on tie ins of one or two services - will let you know once that is done,” Breton wrote.



This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

