Virginians react to Supreme Court decision on Presidential Immunity

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Supreme Court’s landmark decision Monday granting Donald Trump partial immunity in the election subversion case, is being called a significant win for the former president.

Scripps News Political Correspondent Joe St. George says the court’s decision essentially paves the way for Trump to run in November while the case is hashed out in a lower court, a process that could take several months.

“It wasn’t the New York fraud case that scared Trump campaign individuals the most,” St. George says. “It was always the January 6th case that was potentially the most harmful for former President Trump.”

Virginia voters say the Supreme Court’s decision further complicates the political landscape, especially for independent voters like Courtney Boyd, who says the unknown has made deciding her vote more difficult.

“It’s a little uneasy because it’s a lot of questions that haven’t been answered with what we’re looking for in each political party,” Boyd says.

Questions regarding President Joe Biden’s cognitive ability to serve have also grown. A new CBS News poll shows nearly three quarters of the electorate are now questioning the president’s mental state, including many within his own party.

However, Biden’s strongest allies, including elected leaders, are publicly remaining steadfast in their support. Monday, U.S. Senator Tim Kaine (D-Virginia) echoed the sentiment of several Democratic leaders.

“Joe Biden won a race that he needed to win for the sake of this country, and he won it,” Kaine says. “Then he’s racked up a tremendous record. As long as he’s saying I’ve got this and I’m going to do it, we’re going to back him.”

St. George says whether the President steps down in favor of another Democratic candidate, will likely be his own decision or the decision of his family.

“The reality is that President Biden listens to a close-knit circle of individuals. Probably the most influential person in that close knit circle is First Lady Jill Biden and all the indications are that the family is still encouraging their father, their grandfather, and their husband to run and he’s listening to them.” St. George says. “While there certainly has been some consternation among top Democrats privately, they haven’t gone public with it.”

For some Virginia citizens, like Aslam Handy, who is upset with Monday’s Supreme Court decision, the stakes seem higher this election. Handy says he’s hoping for more answers by November.

“I think the only reason a person, at the age of 80, who should be retired and living a retired lifestyle isn’t, is because of people like Trump and the Supreme Court,” Handy says. “I think the next generation needs to step in.”

