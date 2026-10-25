Richmond police investigate Virginia Union University homecoming shooting

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond police are investigating a shooting that left two men injured near the Virginia Union University campus Saturday night.

Officers responded to the 1500 block of N. Lombardy St. at about 8:33 p.m. and found a man who had suffered an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A short while later, another man arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound. His injuries are also non-life-threatening.

During a press briefing, Virginia Statewide Incidents reports Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards explained that law enforcement personnel were already stationed on campus for the university's homecoming celebrations and were able to reach the shooting scene within approximately one minute.

Virginia Statewide Incidents

Edwards said investigators believe the shooting stemmed from an altercation near Henderson Hall that escalated into gunfire.

He said that numerous people were in the vicinity when the shooting occurred, many of whom fled after hearing gunfire.

Edwards urged anyone who witnessed the incident or captured video, including those who ran from the area, to contact investigators.

Students who spoke with Virginia Statewide Incidents said thousands of people had gathered for the festivities.

When Virginia Statewide Incidents arrived on scene, a large crowd could still be seen scattering from the area.



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