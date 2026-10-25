Richmond Zombie Walk shambles through Carytown, raising money for suicide prevention

RICHMOND, Va. — The streets of Carytown filled with the undead as the annual Richmond Zombie Walk returned Saturday, giving hundreds a ghoulish way to mark the Halloween season while raising money for suicide awareness and prevention.

Walkers made their way west down Cary Street, crossed at Nansemond Street and shambled back down the other side, ending at the Byrd Theatre at 2908 W. Cary St.

Costumed participants ranged from the quietly creepy to the startling.

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"People dress up as different things and can sometimes jump scare you," one young onlooker said.

"Some of them scare you, but some of them just walk," said another.

For organizers Rodger Barr, Anthony Menez, and Josh Bishop, the heart of the event is simple fun during the season.

"So the ultimate goal is just really honestly to celebrate this time of year," an organizer said.

But a few years in, the growing crowds inspired the group to add a charitable mission.

"We love it. That's why we wanted to do this. But decided it would be a good idea with this many people that are showing up. Let's collect some donations for a good cause," Josh Bishop said.

Organizers did not require a donation but asked participants to pitch in $5 each if they could.

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"So we're raising money for suicide awareness and prevention, which is a topic very near and dear to my heart and many other people, so it really goes a long way and we're just here to celebrate and raise some funds and have a good fun time," Rodger Barr, said.

The event also featured a costume contest, with prizes awarded at a pre-walk meetup across categories including Most Disgusting, Best Couple, Best Group, Best Pop Culture Theme, Best Zombie Kid and 2026 Zombie of the Year for best overall.

For those not dressing up, organizers encouraged visitors to enjoy the shops in Carytown while waiting for the zombie horde to arrive.

In the end, organizers said, the mission remains the same.

"It's just to have fun. In the end, this is just to have fun."

