Gov. Spanberger reacts to federal charges against Virginia Sen. L. Louise Lucas

RICHMOND, Va. — Gov. Abigail Spanberger is reacting to the federal charges filed against Virginia state Sen. L. Louise Lucas.

Lucas was charged on Thursday in connection with what federal authorities alleged was a role leading a criminal enterprise that acquired and distributed large quantities of marijuana and laundered the proceeds.

An indictment unsealed on Thursday charged Lucas and six other defendants, including several of her relatives, the Department of Justice said in a statement. Lucas surrendered on Thursday, a Justice Department spokesperson said.

After initially declining to comment when asked about the charges at an unrelated event, Gov. Spanberger issued the following statement:



I have read the charging document alleging a series of criminal acts by a member of the Virginia Senate. In our American system of justice, people are presumed innocent until proven guilty, and that is true for Senator L. Louise Lucas. She and her family deserve the opportunity to present their defense and speak to the allegations presented.







“The timing of this indictment undermines the U.S. Department of Justice’s previously longstanding policy of not taking legal actions — to include indictments or significant investigative steps — close to an election and sadly, this timing further erodes the trust the American people deserve to have in the Department of Justice.”





After the news of her arrest, Lucas appeared for a court hearing in plain clothes, but in handcuffs and shackles. She has retained a Hampton Roads-area defense attorney.

Lucas is due back in court on Nov. 16 at 2 p.m. at Newport News Federal Court.

Click here to read statements from other lawmakers as they come in.

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