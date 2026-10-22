Virginia lawmakers respond after state Sen. L. Louise Lucas charged in alleged racketeering scheme

RICHMOND, Va. — Lawmakers are responding after Virginia state Sen. L. Louise Lucas (D-Portsmouth) was charged on Thursday in connection with what federal authorities alleged was a role leading a criminal enterprise that acquired and distributed large quantities of marijuana and laundered the proceeds.

An indictment unsealed on Thursday charged Lucas and six other defendants, including several of her relatives, the Department of Justice said in a statement. Lucas surrendered on Thursday, a Justice Department spokesperson said.

The charges, including drug trafficking and money laundering, came after the FBI searched Lucas' hometown office and a cannabis shop in which she has a stake in May.

Local News Sen. L. Louise Lucas accused of leading a marijuana criminal conspiracy The Associated Press

In Richmond on Thursday, House Majority Leader Charniele Herring (D-Fairfax) declined to comment. Gov. Abigail Spanberger also declined to comment when asked about the charges at an unrelated event.

Gov. Spanberger has since issued the following statement:

“I have read the charging document alleging a series of criminal acts by a member of the Virginia Senate. In our American system of justice, people are presumed innocent until proven guilty, and that is true for Senator L. Louise Lucas. She and her family deserve the opportunity to present their defense and speak to the allegations presented.



“The timing of this indictment undermines the U.S. Department of Justice’s previously longstanding policy of not taking legal actions — to include indictments or significant investigative steps — close to an election and sadly, this timing further erodes the trust the American people deserve to have in the Department of Justice.”





Senate Minority Leader Ryan McDougle (R-Hanover) called the allegations serious and said the justice system would "get to the bottom of it" while offering no additional comment.

"The federal indictment contains serious allegations, and the justice system will continue to do its job and get to the bottom of it. While the constitutional process plays out, I will have no additional comment.



“Virginia Senate Republicans continue to focus on state legislative policies that will make the lives of Virginia families more affordable. Delivering real results on keeping more money in your pocket is where our attention stays."

Del. Wren Williams (R-Carroll County) — a criminal defense attorney — said though Lucas is innocent until proven guilty, she will "have a lot to defend against." He added that he thinks she should resign from office.

"Her text messages are damning, in my opinion. They've got a lot of information in there about sort of 'pay to play,'" he said. "That's just sort of up there on the heinous list of politicians, especially somebody who sits on Appropriations for that long. And so, that shakes people's trust and, you know, it impacts me. Like, people think I do that. No."

He continued, "But if that kind of 'pay to play,' and it's some big numbers in there, and it has to do directly with legislation that she's been involved with. And so we've always said that there could be or might be conflict of interest with some of the decisions that she's voted on based on her ... business dealings and ownership, and stuff ... this may be the culmination of a very long history of political involvement that she eventually took advantage of."

Lucas shared the following statement Thursday morning:

Today, the FBI, the Department of Justice, and the full weight of the federal government have been wielded against an 82-year-old great-grandmother.



I grew up under Jim Crow. I’ve seen what happens when people in power try to silence those who stand up to them. I spent my life fighting back, and I’m not stopping now.



I’m not new to this. I’m true to this.



I will not be intimidated. I will not be bullied. And I will not back down.

This story will be updated as more comments are received.

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