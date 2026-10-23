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Man accused of beheading soldier statue at Iwo Jima monument in Quantico

A man has been arrested after police say he vandalized the Iwo Jima statue in Quantico, Virginia, causing hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage.
Man accused of beheading soldier statue at Iwo Jima monument in Quantico
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QUANTICO, Va. — A man has been arrested after police say he vandalized the Iwo Jima statue in Quantico, Virginia, causing hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, officers responded to the monument Tuesday night and found a man, identified as Miguel Soriano, allegedly vandalizing the statue.

Police say Soriano damaged the monument, including severing the head of one of the soldiers depicted in the statue.

Soriano was arrested and charged in connection with the incident. He is being held without bond.

Police have not released a possible motive for the vandalism.

  • This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

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