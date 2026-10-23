Man accused of beheading soldier statue at Iwo Jima monument in Quantico

QUANTICO, Va. — A man has been arrested after police say he vandalized the Iwo Jima statue in Quantico, Virginia, causing hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, officers responded to the monument Tuesday night and found a man, identified as Miguel Soriano, allegedly vandalizing the statue.

Police say Soriano damaged the monument, including severing the head of one of the soldiers depicted in the statue.

Soriano was arrested and charged in connection with the incident. He is being held without bond.

Police have not released a possible motive for the vandalism.