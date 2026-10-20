Neighbor says he saw woman punching 9-year-old boy at Henrico bus stop

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A neighbor said he witnessed a woman punching a 9-year-old boy who was waiting at his Henrico County Public Schools bus stop.

Police confirmed officers investigated an assault that happened at Bluestone Drive and Cool Lane Friday morning on October 16.

The neighbor told CBS 6 he looked outside of his bathroom window the moment the suspect began punching the boy’s face as he screamed for help. The witness said he ran outside and confronted the woman who then walked away while the boy ran into his arms for safety.

In an email to parents following the incident, the principal of Ratcliffe Elementary described the suspect as a “stranger.”

Henrico woman charged after child assaulted at Ratcliffe Elementary bus stop

Shante Kearney said she saw the boy’s injuries following the assault.

“When I drove by I saw him and another young girl beside him with a bunch of police. That’s when I saw him holding his eye with a bunch of blood coming from his face,” Kearney said. “It was so bad I thought he got hit by a car. That’s how bad it was.”

Police said the victim was rushed to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers arrested 47-year-old Marie Tulette Marsh of Henrico and charged her with misdemeanor assault and battery. She is being held without bond as of Tuesday morning.

Neighbors and parents said the suspect frequents the area and has been seen at the bus stop before, but said she is not a parent to a student.

When asked whether officers have had any contact with Marsh in the past, a Henrico Police spokesperson said they are unable to provide details about an arrestee’s past.

School leaders described what happened as an isolated incident. The principal said she plans to visit the bus stop throughout the week to reassure students and monitor the situation.

The principal and a Henrico Police officer stood at the bus stop as students boarded their bus Tuesday morning.

“My message to the families is if you don’t have a ride at least find a family member or a friend that can drive your child to the bus stop,” Kearney said. “Do not let them walk alone. You don’t know who’s out here. Anything can happen to them at any time.”

Online court records show Marsh is due back in court on Dec. 14.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.