Henrico woman charged after child assaulted at Ratcliffe Elementary bus stop

HENRICO, Va. — A 47-year-old woman is facing an assault and battery charge after school officials say a child was assaulted at a bus stop near Ratcliffe Elementary School Friday morning.

Court documents identify the suspect as Marie Marsh. Marsh appeared before a judge Monday and is being held without bond.

In a letter sent to parents and staff, Ratcliffe Elementary’s principal said the incident happened around 7:30 a.m. when a stranger approached students at a bus stop near Blue Stone Drive and Cool Lane in eastern Henrico.

“A stranger approached students and physically assaulted one of our students,” the principal wrote.

The incident has left some parents concerned about their children’s safety while waiting for the school bus.

“That could have happened to mine,” one parent said. “I just think it need to have somebody out here or the neighborhood need to be more collective as a community.”

Another parent, Dre, said the incident has made his family more cautious.

“We definitely a lot more alert, and now it’s to the point where sometimes we have to take him to school,” he said.

School leaders described what happened as an isolated incident. The principal said she plans to visit the bus stop throughout the week to reassure students and monitor the situation.

Parents said they appreciate the added attention.

“The fact that she’s taking the time to reassure everybody, like, you know, this happened, but we’re gonna make sure that everybody’s okay,” Dre said. “That’s kind of letting us know, like, the school got our support too.”

Marsh is expected back in court on Dec. 14.

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