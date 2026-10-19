'Stranger' arrested for assaulting child at elementary school bus stop

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — An adult described by Henrico County school officials as a stranger was arrested after assaulting a child at an elementary school bus stop.

The alleged assault happened Friday morning at Blue Stone Drive and Cool Lane, according to a letter Ratcliffe Elementary School principal Joy Reed sent to parents and the school community.

"At about 7:30 a.m., a stranger approached students... and physically assaulted one of our students," the letter read. "The bus arrived at approximately the same time and police were called. The adult was taken into custody while the student was transported to the hospital for treatment."

Reed said for privacy reasons she was not able to share additional information.

"School counselors, teachers and administrators are working together to support students who ride this bus. We will continue to check with them throughout the day and watch for signs of anxiety or distress," the letter continued. "Although this is an isolated incident, I plan to visit the bus stop throughout next week to reassure students about their safety and monitor the situation."

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