Boy killed in 'isolated incident' at Henrico apartments, police say

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A young person was fatally shot inside a Henrico apartment in what investigators are calling "an isolated incident" Saturday afternoon.

Police and fire crews were called to the Cool Lane Commons apartments in the 1900 block of Cool Lane around 4:45 p.m. for a report of a shooting, according to Henrico Police officials. That is in the East Highland Park neighborhood, just off Route 360 and near Interstate 64. It is very close to the Richmond-Henrico line.

When officers arrived, they found a boy inside the home with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police described the boy as a minor. Sources told Virginia Statewide Incidents that the victim is a young child.

Virginia Statewide Incidents

Police said detectives are processing the scene and investigating what led to the shooting.

Officials described it as "an isolated incident" and said there was "no threat to the community."

"Given the sensitive nature of this active investigation, details will be limited and updates will be provided when information is available," police officials said.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. If you were in the area and saw something, submit an anonymous tip via www.P3tips.com. All tips submitted on P3Tips or Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.