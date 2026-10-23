Kelli Lemon gets vulnerable in the fight to keep Urban Hang Suite open

RICHMOND, Va. — Sitting on the corner of 3rd and Broad street in downtown Richmond, Urban Hang Suite is known for much more than coffee. It's a space Kelli Lemon launched almost 8 years ago to cultivate conversation and creativity.

"A place where people could make connections through culture, through coffee, through shared experiences," Lemon said.

From the walls of local art to the shelves sharing local businesses, it's meant to be a platform for other people. But Lemon's dream is now in jeopardy of closing after a series of events led to fewer customers and a financial strain on the business, she said.

"We were still dealing with some transitions in parking, we're suffering because of that. Then we got hit with a water crisis. We're still kind of feeling the remnants of," she said. "Now we're dealing with an economy where people are choosing how to spend their money and what they're spending their money on. So you know those things back to back."

WTVR Owner Kelli Lemon is rallying Richmond to support Urban Hang Suite after parking issues, a water crisis and the economy strained the coffee shop.

It's a difficult prognosis she says she and other business owners are facing. Hopeful for a change, Lemon posted a video of vulnerability to social media.

"I decided to say something before I put the sign on the door or made the post that says this is our last day," she said.

For the entire month of October, she's asked her neighbors to support Urban Hang Suite in three ways.

"I invited people to not only come through the doors but to support us through gift cards and support us through our catering efforts," she said. "Wear the merchandise, be a walking promotion for us."

The response has filled the shop.

"The lines have been out the door," she said. "The emotion just comes from the fact that we love this place, we love what we do, and we want to make sure that we can be here to serve the community as, as long as we can."

That message of care is one she says business owners in every area share, encouraging people no matter where they live to reinvest in their communities by shopping local.

"Make a local business a part of your weekly routine," she said.

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