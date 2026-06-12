Virginia's new paid family leave law could be a lifeline for the state's most vulnerable workers

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia's new paid family leave law will give domestic violence survivors something many say they have never had before: time, protection, and a pathway to safety.

Starting in December 2028, eligible workers in Virginia will be able to take paid leave not just for family or medical needs, but also for what the law calls "safety services" tied to domestic violence or abuse. That could include attending court hearings, accessing protective orders and creating a safety plan.

Rupa Murthy, CEO of YWCA Richmond, said the new law is a huge step forward for survivors trying to rebuild their lives.

"This is a moment in history that Virginians will never forget," Murthy said.

"Even on their darkest day, they have this moment, this bright spot to be able to reduce that barrier to ensure that they can stay employed and seek safety," Murthy said.

The YWCA says financial abuse is one of the most common forms of control survivors experience. Many victims rely on shared bank accounts or fear eviction and homelessness if they leave.

Murthy says she often sees people forced to choose between their paycheck and their safety.

"Many times, survivors are losing their jobs immediately when they leave a domestic violence situation," Murthy said. "They can't go to work, they don't show up for a shift, they lose their job. This law is going to change that."

While advocates praise the legislation, they say additional resources are still needed to support victims — especially with the YWCA seeing a 25% increase in survivors needing sheltering services this year. The organization is now working alongside local leaders to develop a Family Justice Center in Richmond, designed to help people access legal, medical, and counseling services in one place.

For now, advocates hope the new law sends a clear message to survivors across Virginia.

"They are not alone. This entire state is behind them," Murthy said.

Although the paid family leave program does not begin until 2028, advocates say education and outreach between now and then will be critical to helping employees and employers understand how the new protections work.

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