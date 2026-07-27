Henrico Schools to begin staggered start to school year for first time

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — For the first time, Henrico County Public Schools will begin the school year next month with a staggered start, meaning some students will begin Aug. 24, while others will start Aug. 25.

The plan is designed to allow preschool and kindergarten students to spend time in a small group setting with their teachers, while allowing sixth- and ninth-graders the chance to acclimate to new buildings in less-crowded conditions. Click here to continue reading on HenricoCitizen.com.

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