Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
WTVR.COM Franchise Crumb FAVICON 300X300 2026 New Keeper Color

Henrico News

Actions

Henrico Schools to begin staggered start to school year for first time

Henrico School Bus 01.jpg
WTVR
Henrico School Bus 01.jpg
Posted

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — For the first time, Henrico County Public Schools will begin the school year next month with a staggered start, meaning some students will begin Aug. 24, while others will start Aug. 25.

The plan is designed to allow preschool and kindergarten students to spend time in a small group setting with their teachers, while allowing sixth- and ninth-graders the chance to acclimate to new buildings in less-crowded conditions. Click here to continue reading on HenricoCitizen.com.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
A.J. Nwoko -- 480x360

Meet your Henrico reporter: A.J. Nwoko

Your Community: Henrico Resources
Here are quick links for folks who live in Henrico. Know a story A.J. Nwoko should cover? Submit a tip here.
Henrico Government Henrico Public Schools Henrico Recreation & Parks Henrico Libraries Henrico Police Henrico Division of Fire Henrico Humane Society Henrico Refuse Collections Central Virginia Waste Management Authority (Recycling) Chamber RVA