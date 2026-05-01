Elections board unable to certify Virginia redistricting results amid legal challenges

RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia State Board of Elections met Friday but was unable to certify the results of the April 21 redistricting referendum as legal challenges to the process continue in the Supreme Court of Virginia.

The referendum approved a new congressional map that favors Democrats 10-1. Two Republican-led lawsuits are challenging the legality of the referendum, blocking the board from moving forward with certification.

"The board is unable to proceed with that item today," Virginia Department of Elections Commissioner Steve Koski said.

Koski asked the board to set the item aside until the legal process is resolved.

"So, for today, Mr. Chair, I would just kindly ask that this item be passed by," Koski said.

Attorney General Jay Jones asked the Supreme Court of Virginia to lift the pause on certification while the legal process plays out, but the justices rejected that request Tuesday. As of Friday, a date for oral arguments in that case has not been set. That case focuses on a number of alleged wrongdoings, including the language included on the ballot.

WATCH: Supreme Court of Virginia hears arguments on legality of redistricting

Supreme Court of Virginia hears arguments on legality of redistricting

Oral arguments were held on Monday in the second case, which focuses on the process that got the question before voters, including the definition of Election Day.

Friday's holding pattern fell on the same day that House candidates could begin filing their paperwork. Democratic Congresswoman Jennifer McClellan said she is running in her current 4th District regardless of the court's timeline.

"I do wish the court had ruled by now, but I know they've got a lot of questions of first impression, and you know they're going to take their time and make sure they understand that this has broader implications beyond just this election," McClellan said.

Republican State Del. Tim Griffin of Bedford said the ongoing uncertainty makes it difficult for candidates in other districts.

"They know where they live, but a congressional district is almost a million people, and many of them don't have any idea who their voters are going to be. And we've all seen the way they drew these districts," Griffin said.

WTVR Virginia's current vs. proposed Congressional Map

The board is waiting on a final order from the court before moving forward. All localities except Tazewell County, which is also under an injunction, have certified their local results.

"Once we get a final order from the court, we will act accordingly," Koski said.

Because of the map changes and the extra time needed, House election primaries were moved to Aug. 4 this year, with early voting beginning June 18.

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