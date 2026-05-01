Virginia lowers flags to honor Dr. Cerina Fairfax and other domestic violence victims

RICHMOND, Va. — United States and Virginia flags will fly at half-staff Monday in honor of Dr. Cerina Wanzer Fairfax, the governor's office announced Friday.

The mother of two and Virginia dentist was killed in April in what police called a domestic related murder-suicide. Her soon-to-be ex husband, former Virginia Lieutenant Governor Justin Fairfax, shot and killed Cerina before killing himself in the couple's home, police said.

Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger said the flags will not only honor Dr. Fairfax but all victims of domestic violence.

"We remember Dr. Cerina Fairfax’s life and her devotion to others, her patients, and most especially, her children. We honor her educational achievements, professional success, service to our Commonwealth, and her deep love for her family," the governor said in a statement. "We honor Dr. Cerina Fairfax by drawing attention to the reality that women in any community or circumstance may face domestic violence, and we lower the flags in memory of her and all women whose lives have been lost to domestic violence."

Dr. Fairfax earned her Bachelor of Science degree from Duke University in 1999, according to her practice's website.

She went on to graduate magna cum laude from the VCU School of Dentistry in 2005.

After continuing her training with VCU through their Advanced Education in General Dentistry residency program, Dr. Fairfax practiced dentistry for two decades in Northern Virginia, opening her own practice, Dr. Fairfax & Associates Family Dentistry.

In 2015, the VCU School of Dentistry awarded her the Alumni Association Award for Outstanding Graduate of the Last Decade.

If you or someone you know needs help, the national suicide and crisis lifeline is available by calling or texting 988. There is also an online chat at 988lifeline.org. The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-7233.



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