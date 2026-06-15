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Richmond Kickers part ways with coach Darren Sawatzky in rare mid-season move

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Darren Sawatzky
Darren Sawatzky.jpg
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RICHMOND, Va. — The Richmond Kickers and head coach Darren Sawatzky have parted ways in a mid-season move.

Sawatzky will become the new head coach of Sporting Cascades FC in Oregon after his new club triggered a buyout clause in his contract with Richmond.

Sawatzky was in his seventh season with the Kickers and leaves as the team's winningest head coach in USL League One.

He led Richmond to the regular season title four years ago while setting a single-season league scoring record.

That was the team's last winning season as they transitioned to more of a developmental roster and system, including the transfer of Richmond native Griffin Carnett to a club in Hungary.

Sawatzky is an Oregon native and becomes the first head coach in Cascades history as the club prepares for its first season next year.

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