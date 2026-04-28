Virginia Supreme Court denies attorney general's motion to certify results of redistricting referendum

RICHMOND, Va. — The Supreme Court of Virginia has denied a motion from Attorney General Jay Jones to allow last week's redistricting referendum to be certified.

Voters narrowly approved a change to the state's congressional maps to give Democrats a 10-1 advantage.

However, a Tazewell County circuit court judge ruled last week the referendum and results were unconstitutional and said the vote could not be certified. The lawsuit was brought by the Republican National Committee.

Jones asked the court to put a stay on that ruling and allow the certification to proceed. The court rejected Jones' request Tuesday.

A meeting of the State Board of Elections is scheduled for Friday, May 1, according to LIS.

The justices did not rule on the merits of the case. Those will be heard at a later date, but a spokesperson for the court said a date has not been set.

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