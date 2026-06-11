Man shot and killed by federal agent outside Henrico motel, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A man was shot and killed by a federal agent in Henrico County on Thursday, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

Those sources say the shooting happened around noon at a motel in the 5200 block of Brook Road after FBI agents arrived to serve a search warrant.

The suspect investigators were seeking, who has not been identified, exited the motel room after officials tried to get him to come outside and started firing shots, Crime Insider sources say.

An FBI SWAT officer returned fire, killing the suspect.

Another person was shot and taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There were no local officers involved in the shooting, per Crime Insider sources. Henrico officers are at the scene because it is under their jurisdiction.

This is a developing story, and Jon Burkett is working to gather more information. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube