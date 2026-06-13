Mother still seeking justice for 10-year-old son killed by stray bullet in Petersburg apartment

PETERSBURG, Va. — Three years after a stray bullet killed her 10-year-old son inside their Petersburg apartment, Carrie Friar is still waiting for justice.

"It's gonna be three years since I lost my baby," Friar said.

K'Von Morgan had just finished playing video games with a friend and was watching Ninja Turtles on TV when he was killed on June 17, 2023. Petersburg police say a group outside Friar's Pecan Acres apartment home began recklessly firing shots. Bullets came through K'Von's bedroom window and wall, killing the 10-year-old.

"I'm angry, I'm frustrated, I'm sad. A lot of times, I feel misery. I don't really know how else I could feel," Friar said.

Friar says her son's case has been passed to another detective. She adds the only noticeable change since her son was killed is that Pecan Acres now has police protection around the clock.

"It took my son to lose his life for now Pecan Acres to have security around the clock," Friar said.

Friar describes the development as bittersweet, as she remains on a mission to keep her son's memory alive and pursue justice on his behalf.

"You want to take matters into your own hands, or when you want to try to act like the police. I'm not the police. I didn't go to the police academy. I don't want to be the police, but I want my son to have justice," Friar said.

Despite the pain, Friar says she has no plans to leave the community where K'Von is buried.

"Most people would leave, most people would move away, but I'm here. My son is laid to rest here, and so I will be too," Friar said.

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