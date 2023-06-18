Police ID 10-year-old boy killed after gunfight near Petersburg apartments

PETERSBURG, Va. -- A 10-year-old Petersburg boy has died from his injuries after being shot inside his Pecan Acres apartment early Saturday morning, Petersburg Police and Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Police said the shooting happened just after 12:50 a.m. in the 200 block of Juniper Road.

Officers identified the victim as Kay'Von Morgan in a news release on Sunday.

"While Kay'Von was transported to a hospital in critical condition, he has died from has injuries," police wrote.

Petersburg Police via WTVR Kay'Von Morgan

Detectives believe there was a gunfight in the parking lot of a church that's near the apartment complex, sources told Burkett.

Several bullets ripped through the walls of the newly-built apartments and the child was hit several times, according to those sources.

"The Petersburg Bureau of Police extend our sincerest condolences to the family and loved ones of Kay'Von during this difficult time," officers wrote.

Police pleaded for anyone with information about the shooting to come forward.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Petersburg Police at 804-732-4222 or Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or text the keyword pdcash followed by the tip and send to 274637.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.