Vigil remembers father killed in front of City Hall: 'It has to stop today'

RICHMOND, Va. -- Family and friends gathered Sunday afternoon to remember the 33-year-old man who was killed in front of Richmond City Hall Friday morning.

Police said Vincent Robinson Jr. was at a bus stop when he had an interaction with a man who shot him in the chest.

Officers believe Robinson, who had just got off the bus at Broad Street, and the shooter had gotten into an argument.

Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards said Friday that too many people are turning to guns to end arguments.

Family of Vincent Robinson, Jr.

"It no longer turns into a punch it turns into a shot and that's what we saw here today, which cost a man his life," Edwards said.

Robinson was pronounced dead an hour later at an area hospital.

"Candles might blow out, but we're gonna have it and we're gonna stand up for him. We love him and we're gonna find this murderer come to justice," Bonnie Tackett-Brown, Robinson's aunt, said. "This is our family and we've got to stop the violence... Lives cannot keep being slaughtered all up and down our streets. It has to stop. It has to stop today."

Family of Vincent Robinson, Jr.

Robinson’s mother said in an interview Friday that her son was the father of a 10-year-old boy.

The 33-year-old was homeless, but did not let his socioeconomic status bother him, according to his family.

"He had gotten his medicine regulated and he was getting back on track and his thinking was clearer on what he needed to do and he started doing it,” Robinson's mother said.

“He doesn’t bother anybody,” Robinson’s mother said. “He does a lot of walking. He was most likely going to the library because he’s always on the computers.”

And although he was on his own, his family said he knew they still supported him with love.

“He doesn’t bother anybody,” Robinson’s mother said. “He does a lot of walking. He was most likely going to the library because he’s always on the computers.”

WATCH: Richmond mother's message for gunman who killed her son

Richmond mother has a message for the gunman who killed her son: 'Just turn yourself in'

No arrests have been made in Robertson's death.

Police said the suspect was last seen in the area of 7th and Grace Streets. He is described as a Black man with a short beard, wearing a black and white hooded jacket, blue jeans, Fila sneakers and sunglasses.

Anyone with information about the case was urged to call Richmond Police Detective Godwin at 804-646-5533 or Crimestoppers at 804-780-1000.

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for in-depth coverage of this important local story. Anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.