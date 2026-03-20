VCU students react to overtime win over UNC: 'I laughed, I cried, I shouted'

RICHMOND, Va. — The energy on Virginia Commonwealth University's campus was electric on Friday, a day after the Rams took down the University of North Carolina in the NCAA Tournament's first round.

The Rams won in overtime after being down by as many 19 points, keeping their March Madness run alive.

Sports VCU upsets North Carolina in first round overtime thriller WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff

CBS 6 spoke with students about their excitement and how they are looking forward to the next round.

"We did it," said Jala Brooks. "I was so happy, it was one of the top moments of my college career. It was dope."

"I laughed, I cried, I shouted, I jumped," said Harrison Fall. "I watched the entire game from a high rise apartment, and we got several noise complaints."

"I saw it, I was shocked. That was the last thing I was expecting," said Norman Capers.

But on the other side, it is a much different story for North Carolina fans. We spoke with Martin Altman, who went to UNC for his undergraduate degree and is now a graduate student at VCU. When asked how his bracket was looking, he shared his disappointment.

"It's not looking too good. It's pretty cooked right now," Altman said.

With confidence building and the campus buzzing, Rams fans are hoping this Cinderella story is just getting started.

"We have to go back to the Final Four, 100 percent," Brooks said.

One thing is for certain: the momentum is real as students chant to rock the black and gold. The Rams take on Illinois this Saturday as they look to keep their tournament run alive.

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