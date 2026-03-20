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VCU upsets North Carolina in first round overtime thriller

NCAA VCU North Carolina Basketball
Brynn Anderson/AP
VCU forward Lazar Djokovic (17) shoots against North Carolina center Henri Veesaar (13) during the first half in the first round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Thursday, March 19, 2026, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
NCAA VCU North Carolina Basketball
NCAA VCU North Carolina Basketball
NCAA VCU North Carolina Basketball
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GREENVILLE, N.C. — The VCU Rams pulled off a first-round NCAA Tournament upset Thursday, defeating the University of North Carolina in overtime to advance to the second round.

VCU took the game 80-78, staging a furious comeback after trailing by as many as 19 points.

The Rams will next play on Saturday, facing the winner of Thursday night's match-up between Illinois and the University of Pennsylvania.

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Thursday's meeting was the first of the season for the two squads, and the first for both to reach overtime. No. 6 North Carolina is 12-7 against the ACC, and No. 11 VCU is 18-3 against the A-10.

The Rams entered Thursday’s game having won nine of their last 10 games, averaging 75.7 points, 33.4 rebounds and 6.6 steals over that time. North Carolina, meanwhile, has gone 6-4 in its last 10, averaging 72.4 points per game after losing their top player freshman Caleb Wilson in a Feb. 10 loss at Miami.

"Regardless of the brand or the name, it’s about us going out there and playing to the level that we’re capable of,” said VCU head coach Phil Martelli Jr. head of the game. “When you get an ACC team, you want to take full advantage … and this group has faced every challenge along the way.”

The Rams’ last NCAA Tournament win came 10 years ago with a first-round victory over Oregon State in 2016 in Oklahoma City.

CBS 6 provides Central Virginia with the most experienced local TV sports coverage in town. Count on Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson for the most in-depth local sports coverage.

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