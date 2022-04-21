Top doctors leading Monument Avenue 10K teams are running for 'future without cancer'

RICHMOND, Va. -- Thousands of your friends and neighbors are getting ready for the 2022 Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k and for each of them, their goals are different.

Some want to beat their best finish time, others just want to cross the finish line. But for at least two people who will be out on Monument Avenue race day, the whole goal is to save lives.

Two of the biggest names in cancer treatment in Richmond are leading fundraising teams for the Massey Challenge. VCU Massey Cancer Center is the official charitable partner of the 10k and the teams are competing to raise money for cancer research.

Cancer Center Director Dr. Robert Winn and Chief of Breast Surgery, Dr. Kandace McGuire are captains of two separate teams competing against each other in the Massey Challenge.

Dr. Winn says it’s more than a race.

“It's a run really for a future without cancer that's what we're running for," Dr. Winn said.

Dr. McGuire has spent her career treating breast cancer and heads up “Team Bust a Move” honoring breast cancer patients and survivors. Dr. Winn is the head of “Team Massey Nation.” The Massey Challenge provide extra motivation for its participants.

“It's so reinvigorating for us and what we know is that those dollars are going to go to us finding the end of cancer,” Dr. McGuire said.

And for breast cancer survivor and 10k participant Tara Daudani, knowing the money raised goes towards care like she received is so inspiring.

“As a cancer survivor it means so much to me that all the money raised in the Massey Challenge stays right here in Richmond," Daudani said. "The doctors and researchers at Massey work so hard to improve the quality and length of lives of people diagnosed with cancer like me. Seeing the visual representation on race day of all the community members who support this mission is a really incredible thing."

While Dr. McGuire is training and absolutely plans on crossing the finish line, Dr. Winn has a different role on race day.

“This year I think it's important for me to be at the finish line to tell everyone how much I appreciate them, from the first person to the last person I was to be there to be able to shake their hands," Dr. Winn said.

To donate to either of their teams or any team competing in the Massey Challenge, click here.