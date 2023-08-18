Watch Now
School bus driver run over, killed during an argument: 'My sister didn't deserve that'

Chesterfield school bus driver Van'Meshia "Henny" Proctor was intentionally run over during an argument in Richmond, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.
Posted at 12:50 PM, Aug 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-18 12:53:54-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Chesterfield school bus driver Van'Meshia "Henny" Proctor was intentionally run over during an argument in Richmond, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

"She always had a smile on her face. It's just devastating to even believe it," Proctor's brother Marvin Battle said.

Richmond Police said Tierra Carter was driving the SUV that hit and killed Proctor on August 12 near Coalter and Littlepage streets in Richmond's Mosby Court community.

"She took it upon herself to turn around and hit my sister with that car," Proctor's sister Shadiamond Shearin said. "My sister didn't deserve that."

Van'Meshia "Henny" Proctor
Marvin Battle and Shadiamond Shearin mourn the loss of their sister.

Proctor, according to Crime Insider sources, was part of a group of women seen arguing prior to the incident.

The source of the argument has not yet been disclosed.

"She could've left," Battle said about Carter's alleged action. "She made a U-turn. My sister was walking to her car. My cousin said she hit the gas so hard. It's crazy."

Van'Meshia "Henny" Proctor
Van'Meshia "Henny" Proctor

Carter, according to police, drove off and hit a parked car a few blocks away.

Carter was charged with leaving the scene of an accident without reporting an injury, but Crime Insider sources said more serious charges were pending.

Van'Meshia "Henny" Proctor

As the Richmond Police Crash Team and Major Crimes Detectives work the investigation. Proctor's family is left picking up the pieces.

"We got to take it one day at a time. Just keep praying so we can get the right answers," Battle said. "This is the second time my mom has buried a daughter. It's a tough pill to swallow."

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Van'Meshia Proctor

Crime Insider: Driver intentionally hit woman killed in Richmond street

WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
6:55 PM, Aug 12, 2023
