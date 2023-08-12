Driver intentionally ran over woman killed in Richmond street, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

RICHMOND, Va. – A driver intentionally ran over a woman in a street in Richmond’s East End Saturday morning, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Officers were called to where a woman in the road was hit near Coalter and Llittlepage streets around 6:30 a.m.

Sources told Burkett detectives believe the woman was run over by a car intentionally.

The victim was taken to VCU Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

The driver left the scene, according to those sources.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.