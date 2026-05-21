Protecting the President: Untold stories of life in the U.S. Secret Service

RICHMOND, Va. — Andy Harris has dedicated his life to law enforcement.

Harris started his career as a police officer in North Carolina and then took on one of the biggest jobs in public safety, protecting and serving the President of the United States.

On this episode of Untold, this retired Secret Service agent details what it was like on the most high-profile security detail on the planet, including a close call overseas, where he and President Bill Clinton were nearly attacked by terrorists.



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