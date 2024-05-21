Watch Now
Virginian held in Turks and Caicos pleads guilty in case over ammunition found in luggage

Posted at 1:04 PM, May 21, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-21 13:04:23-04

RICHMOND, Va. --Tyler Wenrich, one of five Americans currently in custody in the Turks and Caicos for allegedly bringing ammunition onto the island, entered a guilty plea in a court hearing Tuesday.

CNN confirmed the plea with Dr. Angela Brooks, the Deputy Director or Public Prosecutions in Turks and Caicos.

Brooks told CNN that the defense council for Wenrich, entered a guilty plea on two counts of ammunition possession. The judge in the case is set to hand down his sentence on May 28.

According to Brooks, an expedited application was also submitted on behalf of 40-year-old American Ryan Tyler Watson, who is also facing ammunition charges. He will have a hearing on May 28 as well.

Last week, three governors including Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin signed a letter to Turks and Caicos officials asking for mercy for the Americans.

