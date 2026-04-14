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Tony Cherry has plans for this old Brookland Park bank building in Richmond

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Richmond BizSense via Cherry Pick’d Boxing
Tony Cherry
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Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- Efforts to revitalize an old bank building in Richmond’s Northside are beginning to see daylight – as is the building’s interior for the first time in over a decade. Boards have been removed from the former American National Bank Building at 201 W. Brookland Park Blvd., revealing the century-old building’s windows and interior and signaling the start of a project to revamp the structure as a youth boxing gym and community hub.

Cherry Pick’d Boxing is leading the project after purchasing the building in January from the Richmond Redevelopment & Housing Authority, which took back the property three years ago after a previous revitalization project failed. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

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