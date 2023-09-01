Watch Now
Toll increases begin for Powhite Parkway, Downtown Expressway

Posted at 6:04 PM, Sep 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-01 18:16:45-04

RICHMOND, Va. – Some toll roads in Richmond will cost drivers more beginning Friday, Sept. 1.

Richmond Metropolitan Transportation Authority (RMTA) tolls increased from 70 to 90 cents for E-ZPass customers and $1 for drivers paying with cash on the Powhite Parkway, Forest Hill and Downtown Expressway.

Tolls for Douglasdale, 2nd Street, 11th Street and Boulevard Bridge increased from 35 to 45 cents for E-ZPass users and 50 cents for drivers paying with cash.

"Revenues from the adjusted tolls will go toward future maintenance and capital improvement projects to better serve RMTA’s customers," officials wrote. "Since 2008, operating and maintenance expenses have increased by 23.3% as a result of rising prices of materials such as concrete, asphalt and steel.

The last toll increase along that stretch of road was in 2008.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

