Richmond couple behind Swap Meet RVA makes expansion announcement

RICHMOND, Va. -- The couple behind one of Richmond’s biggest swap meets are expanding their space and offerings after inking a lease in the Diamond District. Husband-and-wife duo Cameron and Deja Hadnot, who own Swap Meet RVA, are set to reopen both their vendor market business and create a coworking and community event space across 33,000 feet at 1505 Cummings Drive near the Diamond.

The couple have signed onto a five-year lease for the space, which is near the soon-to-open CarMax Park and VCU’s Athletic Village, which began to take shape last year. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.