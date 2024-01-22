Watch Now
Man wanted for armed robberies in downtown Richmond, police say

Richmond news and weather update for Saturday, Jan. 20
Posted at 7:31 PM, Jan 21, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-21 19:31:07-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police are asking for the public's help to identify the person they believe is responsible for a string of armed robberies in downtown Richmond.

Surveillance images released by Richmond Police Sunday show a "person of interest" in their investigations into "several recent armed robberies that occurred in the daytime hours."

Armed Robbery Suspect

Officers said the man brandished a firearm and stole from the victims.

No one was injured, according to police.

If you can help police identify the suspect, call Fourth Precinct Detective K. Robinson at 804-646-6820 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

📱More Richmond news from WTVR.com

