Supporter offers to match donations for Richmond shelter’s 'Tommie Fund'

RICHMOND, Va. — Officials with Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) said one the shelter's very generous supporters has offered to match donations up to $20,000.

The news comes after RACC's Tommie Fund, which was created to help smaller animal shelters across the Commonwealth, is out of money.

The last few thousands in the fund were used to save the life of a dog in Sussex County who was found stuck in a trash compactor, officials said.

RACC said the fund is replenished by merchandise and license plate revenue each year in September.

While those funds typically last throughout the whole year, RACC said, officials said this year has seen a dramatic increase in municipalities needing help from the fund.

"We never want to turn anyone away and hope that you can help us raise enough to get us through for a few more weeks! " RACC said on their Facebook.

Click here if you would like to make a donationand be sure to specify "Tommie Fund" in the note.