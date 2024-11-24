Acclaimed Sub Rosa Bakery closed for 'foreseeable future' after fire causes 'significant damage'

RICHMOND, Va. — A fire that damaged Sub Rosa in Richmond's Church Hill Sunday morning has closed the acclaimed bakery for the "foreseeable future," according to its owners.

Capt. Trae Kenney with Richmond Fire said when crews arrived at the bakery in the 600 block of 20 N 25th Street around 6:45 a.m. they saw heavy fire and smoke coming from the building's roof.

"Crews quickly stretched lines and got a quick knockdown on the fire," Kenney said.

There was "pretty significant damage" to the first-floor bakery as well as the building's second-floor apartments, according to Kenney.

The people who live in the apartments and "a worker or two" inside the bakery "all made it out safe," Kenney said.

No injuries were reported and there has been no word yet on how the fire started.

"We will be closed today and for the foreseeable future," officials with Sub Rosa wrote in a social media post. "We don’t know the extent of the damage and will keep you all informed as we find out more. Everyone is safe."

Brother and sister bakers Evrim and Evin Dogu opened Sub Rosa in 2012.

Five years after opening, Evrim and Evin were named James Beard Award Semi-Finalists outstanding bakers in the country. A feat the duo repeated in 2018, 2019 and 2020.

The business uses flour made in-house and bakes its breads and pastries in wood-fired ovens.

"We load each bread by hand into a wood-fired oven. And the wood-fired oven is the whole thing." Evrim told Scott Wise and Robey Martin on the Eat It, Virginia podcast in October 2021. "It has fire in it from around 3 p.m. till 10 p.m. So it's just fire inside of the oven."

This is not the first fire time a fire has closed the bakery. A blaze in April 2013 displaced the startup just months after its launch.

It cost nearly half a million dollars to bring the 1,440-square-foot bakery and the building it sits in back to life, Evrim said in a 2014 interview.

