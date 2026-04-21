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Stone Brewing beers will no longer be made in Richmond

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Provided to WTVR
Sapporo is set to close on its acquisition of Stone Brewing in August.
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RICHMOND, Va. -- The beer-making operations of Stone Brewing Co. are not long for Richmond as the California-based brand is being sold for the second time in four years. This week industry giant Duvel Moortgat USA announced it has reached an agreement to acquire Stone Brewing from Sapporo Holdings, the Japanese brewing conglomerate whose US division bought Stone in 2022. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

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