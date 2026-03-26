RICHMOND, Va. — Hundreds of students and dozens of teachers gathered for the 2026 Special Olympics Little Feet Meet on Wednesday, celebrating inclusion, teamwork, and joyful movement.

The event brings friendship and inclusion to the forefront for students with and without intellectual disabilities.

Watch the video report by CBS 6 Chief Photographer Curtis Akers in the video player below.

'You see the excitement' at Special Olympics Little Feet Meet in Richmond

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