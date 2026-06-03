Gov. Spanberger marks start of hurricane season with preparedness message for Virginians

RICHMOND, Va. — Gov. Abigail Spanberger is urging Virginians to prepare for hurricane season, speaking at the Virginia Emergency Operations Center to mark the start of the season and outline the potential impacts storms could have on the commonwealth.

"We know that storms that start in the Atlantic or the Gulf can come north and cause severe damage in Virginia. We saw this with the devastation caused by Hurricane Helene, and communities are still working to recover and rebuild. We are working together to collaborate across state agencies, but first responders, community organizations, and individual Virginians are important, are essential to our effective disaster response."

Spanberger is urging residents to take the following steps to prepare:



Sign up for wireless emergency alerts.

Make a plan for where and how to reconnect with your family if you have to evacuate.

Prepare an emergency kit.

Know your evacuation zone.

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