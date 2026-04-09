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Sidewalk Cafe hopes to change Richmond restaurant's... sidewalk

Sidewalk Cafe
Richmond BizSense
Sidewalk Cafe filed a special-use permit application seeking permission from the city to have seating and outdoor dining on its front patio.
Sidewalk Cafe
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RICHMOND, Va. -- After 35 years in the Fan, Sidewalk Cafe is looking to make better use of its front porch. Last month the Giavos family, which founded and owns the restaurant at 2101 W. Main St., filed a special-use permit application seeking permission from the city to have seating and outdoor dining on its front patio. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

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