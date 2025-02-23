Man seriously injured after several shootings in Richmond, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

RICHMOND, Va. — A man was seriously injured after several shootings were reported overnight in Richmond, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Those sources said officers were called to the 1300 block of Hull Street Road where they found a man who had been shot multiple times.

That man was taken to an area hospital with what were described as serious injuries, sources said.

Then about an hour later, two men arrived at hospital's emergency room with gunshot wounds.

Police said they are unsure if the shootings are connected.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at https://rvacrimestoppers.org. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.