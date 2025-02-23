Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Man seriously injured after several shootings in Richmond, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

Tracking multiple shootings in Richmond, Crime Insider sources say
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. — A man was seriously injured after several shootings were reported overnight in Richmond, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Those sources said officers were called to the 1300 block of Hull Street Road where they found a man who had been shot multiple times.

That man was taken to an area hospital with what were described as serious injuries, sources said.

Then about an hour later, two men arrived at hospital's emergency room with gunshot wounds.

Police said they are unsure if the shootings are connected.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at https://rvacrimestoppers.org. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

📱More Richmond news from WTVR.com

'Really big' Henrico Humane's Pet Expo raises $70,000 to help care for animals The warming trend continues to begin the new week Rams rise in 2nd half as VCU knocks off George Mason 70-54 Virginia legislature finishes session amid anxiety over federal job cuts Lawmakers work to assess impacts of federal workforce, funding cuts on Virginia A warming trend over the next few days Driver killed in I-64 shooting was 41-year-old father, family members say How much money new Virginia state budget could put back in your pocket The story behind these firefighters sledding with kids Richmond park 'Bring pets to enjoy a day of fun' at Henrico Humane's Pet Expo on Saturday

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone