New Year's 2026: Virginians share their hopes and goals

RICHMOND, Va. — What are your hopes for the new year?

CBS 6 photojournalist Myles Black talked to Richmonders about what's on their mind going into the new year. Watch the video report in the player below.

What Richmonders want most in 2026: 'New beginnings'

We also asked our CBS 6 community on Facebook to share their wishes for 2026.

Many wish for peace in the new year.

"You don't have to love each other, just stop with the nastiness, senseless violence and spite," wrote Susan Frazier.

Others hope for good health and financial security.

"This is the year to invest in my future and retirement. To secure myself and my family," wrote Tammy McNair.

And Darlene Latsch Matheny, who is battling cancer, said she wishes to love life no matter what she may be going through.

"When I have to go through cancer testing, during the test I just tell myself it only hurts for a little awhile, and I get through it," she wrote. "I would like to keep that mindset while facing difficulties in my life as well. I'll get through it."

What are you looking forward to or wishing for in 2026? Leave us a comment on the CBS 6 Facebook page.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube